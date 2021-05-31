Teen charged with arson after setting several fires at a school

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with arson after several fires were set at a school in Newtown.
Newtown police say Thomas Holbert was found at the scene of a fire at Miami Valley Christian Academy around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Along with the fire, police say several windows were damaged. They estimate the total damage is approximately $100,000.
Investigators believe Holbert acted alone.
The incident is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.