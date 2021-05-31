VIDEO: Wrong-way driver makes it a mile down I-71, accused of OVI

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man credits an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with saving his life on Monday morning after a wrong-way driver nearly crashed into him on Interstate 71.
Video shows Kelsey Peterson, 25, drive the wrong way onto I-71 North in Sycamore Township at 9:15 a.m.
Peterson drove more than a mile down the interstate, splitting traffic, making cars swerve past her on either side. Then an OSP trooper approached, put on his lights and slowed down traffic.
Scott Lambert was in his pickup behind that trooper. When Peterson approached, the trooper swerved right, and Lambert swerved left, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision. Instead, Lambert bounced into the tires of a semi truck.
Lambert says he was “a split second away” from widowing his wife and leaving his children, 11 and 13, fatherless.
“Without Sgt. Cook there to kind of slow me down, I don’t think I would be having the conversation we [are] having,” he told FOX19 NOW Monday night.
Montgomery police eventually succeeded in stopping Peterson. Police say she was driving with a suspended license and that she’s now accused of driving under the influence. Currently she’s behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
“Alcohol abuse, drug abuse... whatever it may be... It’s bad enough if you’re doing it in your own home, but when you get out on the road and doing what you’re doing, especially at 9:15 in the morning, and compromising anybody else’s well-being or lives, you know, it’s infuriating,” Lambert said.
The father-of-two says he now sees the world differently.
“It really makes you think about the little things in life that you get angry about or you get frustrated about these little things,” he said. “When you look at the big picture, it could always be worse.”
