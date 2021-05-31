Woman seriously injured in NKY storage building fire, second in 6 months

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Independence fire crews rescued a woman from a burning storage building early Monday morning, six months after a blaze broke out in the same facility.
An Independence Fire District spokesperson said it would have been easy for crews to “write the building off and let the fire burn,” but they decided to enter and fight the fire, which allowed them to find the trapped woman.
The fire occurred at Cherokee Storage on Taylor Mill Road shortly before 1:55 a.m.
Crews arrived to a heavy fire in the back of the building and made an “aggressive interior attack,” upon which they heard calls for help from someone inside.
“Visibility was near zero due to heavy smoke and heat inside was extremely elevated,” the spokesperson said. “The victim was quickly located and found to be incapacitated and losing consciousness.”
Covington Fire EMS transported to woman to the hospital, where preliminary reports had her listed in serious condition. No updates have been provided since the morning.
Crews then knocked most the fire down and began a “painstaking” search of each unit. The building was searched three times in total. No other victims were found.
Taylor Mill, Ft. Mitchell, Walton, Edgewood, Erlanger, Point Pleasant and other fire departments assisted.
