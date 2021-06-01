Troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in NKY

Troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in NKY
Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | June 1, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 12:09 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An officer-involved shooting in Independence is under investigation, Kentucky State Police said.

The shooting in the 800 block of Ridgepoint Drive was reported around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to KSP.

AirCare responded to fly a victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the emergency communication reports state.

KSP has not provided any other details on the officer-involved shooting at this time.

