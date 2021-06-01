Troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in NKY

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An officer-involved shooting in Independence is under investigation, Kentucky State Police said.
The shooting in the 800 block of Ridgepoint Drive was reported around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to KSP.
AirCare responded to fly a victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the emergency communication reports state.
KSP has not provided any other details on the officer-involved shooting at this time.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story on-air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.