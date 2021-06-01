Caught on cam: Thief breaks car glass, steals purse with loaded gun in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Security video catches the moment when a thief breaks into an SUV and steals a purse with a loaded handgun inside.
The incident happened Sunday evening in Alexandria. Jennifer Myers, owner of the SUV, the purse and the gun, says she’s had a hard time sleeping ever since.
Myers says she hid her purse between the seats of her car—it wouldn’t be visible to a passerby, she says—before she went to work out at her gym.
“Out of respect for the gym, I didn’t take in my purse because I did have my handgun,” Myers said. “I wasn’t sure what their policy was.”
She was greeted with broken glass when she returned. And the gun wasn’t the only thing missing—Myers says she’s also out her check book, debit card, credit card and, perhaps most importantly, her wedding ring of 27 years.
Myers says the ring was in there because she needed to get it fixed.
She called police, and the gym gave officers the security video. Immediately she began worrying about what the suspect might do with her personal belongings.
“I was so scared they were going to come to my house and it wasn’t over,” she said, adding the fact that the suspect knows her address and workplace make her nervous. “They know everything about me. Put it this way, that night I slept with my shotgun next to my bed.”
Alexandria police remind people not to leave their purses or valuables in their cars.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Alexandria Police Department at (859) 635-4126.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
