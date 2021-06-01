Church displaced by OTR bell tower saga to resume talks on demolition

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Those working to save an iconic Over-the-Rhine bell tower from demolition have agreed to come back to the negotiating table.

The news comes one day after demonstrators gathered outside Cincinnati City Hall on behalf of the First Lutheran Church, the latest episode in a muddled, plodding saga pitting church leadership against preservation advocates.

Church leaders demanded city officials issue the tower’s demolition permit, which they accused the city of withholding and without which the church’s congregation cannot return to normal services. They said they were willing to accept a “win-win” solution, riffing off a city statement, “even if that means a historic loss.”

Preservationists are less keen on the bargain, arguing the tower can be saved for a fraction of the $3 million church leaders have cited for more than a year.

On Friday it appeared the preservationists had won a victory in luring church leaders back into city-led mediation.

“The city indicated it wants a ‘win-win’ solution for First Lutheran and advocates for the church tower’s preservation. We share that goal and look forward to finding a solution that makes the tower safe and gets First Lutheran Church’s congregation back worshipping in its beautiful church,” said OTR Adopt founder and executive director Danny Klinger.

How we got here - The First Lutheran Church

Built in 1895, the church offers a small-scale counterpoint to Music Hall across Washington Park. Its bell tower is visible throughout the neighborhood, emerging sentinel-like at the parting of walls and eaves.

But the tower has lately fallen into disrepair. A city study from fall 2020 identified damage to the tower’s steel beams and raised concerns about the tower’s stability. An emergency demolition order followed in November 2020.

The First Lutheran congregation was forced to vacate the building pending the tower’s demolition, which preservation advocates succeeded in delaying with the hope of finding a solution.

Pastor Brian Furgeson explained that ideally the congregation would host a years-long fundraising drive, but the desire to get back into the church for worship services has motivated the church to side with demolition.

Furgeson said if a community-led fundraising effort to save the tower did not succeed by June 5, 2021—a deadline that came and went—the church would proceed with tearing it down. He cited an initial engineer’s report that put repair costs around $2.5 million, which included tower repairs and the addition of seismic foundations.

The second inclusion is curious as seismic retrofitting isn’t required by Cincinnati’s building code and, according to preservation advocates, is atypical for historic restoration projects. Moreover, the tower’s damage wasn’t caused by seismic activity, of which the region experiences little, but by water infiltration, load shifting and the normal deterioration of weathered masonry.

A Cincinnati Preservation Association spokesperson explains the engineers behind that report “have been clear in pointing out that their professional opinion is based in other factors than the building code, that they have formed their recommendations that the additional bracing and deep foundation work is needed because they view these as essential to ensure public safety. It is their view that the risk factors result from conditions in the original construction.”

The church congregation then opted to add an elevator shaft and an ADA-accessible welcome center to the repair effort—the shaft providing structural support to the tower. That put the cost over $3 million, according to the Cincinnati Preservation Association.

In August 2021, the CPA noted the church had secured donations or pledges totaling $2.25 million including $100,000 of CPA money.

Around the same time, CPA and OTR Adopt funded a second engineering report. The report’s assessment notes the tower’s structure is “in overall good condition and will require a limited number of repairs.” The author pointedly disagrees with the structural concerns raised in the first report, noting lack of evidence of structural distress or “damage associated with a wind or earthquake event.”

A simpler catalogue of repairs at a reduced cost would be sufficient to save the tower, the report concludes.

OTR Adopt had a competitive construction bid lined up based on the report’s findings, and contractors were prepared to begin immediately. OTR Adopt also says it has commitments for the funds secured—$1.73 million—including costs for First Lutheran to worship offsite (at the Transept a block away) during construction as well as debt service costs and the expense of hiring a project manager “so Pastor Brian can be freed up for ministry work.” Moreover a plan was envisioned to fund subsequent project phases including the ADA additions and elevator shaft.

The church leadership reviewed the plan and on Aug. 9 voted to continue with demolition. Furgeson explained the ask involves “some complex mechanisms” the church cannot take on due to prior debts incurred during a $1.3 million façade restoration in 2016.

Preservation advocates responded Aug. 19 with a letter urging a joint collaborative approach marrying the two engineering reports. The church leadership allegedly declined to respond.

The letter notes “demolition agreements have been signed and permits have been secured. Work is expected to begin any day.”

Six months later, the tower remains poised between the exigent threat of demolition and the promise of imminent repairs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.