Clock ticking for Over-the-Rhine bell tower facing demolition

The First Lutheran Church sits on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Built in 1895, its Richardson Romanesque design offers a small-scale counterpoint to Music Hall across Washington Park, while its bell tower anchors easterly views from within the park itself.
“Whether you’re a person of faith or not, it’s a symbol of historic architecture [and] stability,” Pastor Brian Furgeson said. “It’s looked over Washington Park for over 126 years.”
That bell tower has been under an emergency demolition order since November, when a city report found significant deterioration and structural concerns.
Demolition plans have been delayed in the hopes of finding a solution. Ideally a years-long fund drive could ensue, but according to the Cincinnati Preservation Association, the church congregation has been forced to vacate the building pending the tower’s demolition, and their desire to return by the end of the summer is partly motivating the timeline.
From afar, nothing much seems wrong with the tower. But get closer, according to Furgeson, and you’ll see spalling sandstone and loose flashing, slate tiles and wood trim, all in danger of falling at any moment.
The work to stabilize and restore the bell tower is estimated at $3.1 million. The church congregation also wants an elevator and an ADA-accessible welcome center, which will bring the total cost to around $4 million, according to the preservation association.
That’s up from an initial estimate of $2.5 million to save only the bell tower, cited by Furgeson earlier this year. According to the preservation association, constructing an elevator shaft can act as support for the bell tower while at the same time solving a longstanding ADA access issue hampering the church’s other venues.
“So rolling that aspect into the stabilization work is more efficient and responds to community need[s] by making the event spaces more accessible to all, as opposed to simply prioritizing the visual appreciation of the bell tower (by making sure it continues to stand) without solving any of the functionality issues,” a preservation association spokesperson wrote in an Instagram post last week.
The church has secured $2.25 million through a combination of its own cash reserves, cash donations, tax credits and foundation grands, the preservation association says.
That left a funding gap of around $775,000 as of last week, according to the preservation association.
Donations are still being sought, but Furgeson is also pursuing another avenue for the funds. On Thursday he will appear before Cincinnati City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee to ask that a part of the city’s $290 million American Rescue Plan windfall be used for the effort.
