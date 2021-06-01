Covington City Schools extends summer school programs for all students

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington City Schools is extending its summer school programs for all grades to help students make up for learning lost to the pandemic.
The program aims to make sure students are caught up in their learning and ready for the next school year.
“We know that there is a COVID learning loss,” said Director of Community Engagement Stacie Strotman. “Particularly for students that live in vulnerable areas and that paired up with a summer learning loss could really put our students behind coming this fall. We have built this program so that students stay on pace and get back on track and ready for the school year.”
The district has added extra teachers for additional students and added another week to make sure the kids are caught up.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.