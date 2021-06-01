Dry Tuesday, Tracking Heavy Rain On Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We continue to warm up as temperatures will reach 78 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. While we remain dry with a sun and cloud mix on Tuesday, a more active jet stream pattern will bring showers and warmer weather for the second half of the week.
From Tuesday night through the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning, showers will be in and around the area.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, look for rain and thunder starting during the morning commute, heavy at times, and lasting through Wednesday night into Thursday. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe.
As it stands today, the good news is that from Friday afternoon into Thursday June 10th the weather will be warm, primarily dry and very much like early June except for the humidity. The ‘muggies” will hold off until June 7th.
After the dry stretch look for shower activity to pick up once again.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.