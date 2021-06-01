Former home health care worker pleads guilty to rape, prosecutors office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former health care worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of rape and 1 count of sexual battery, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Joseph Stanford was sentenced to 12 years in prison, a spokesperson for the office said.
In October 2019, Stanford was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on four counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery.
According to that indictment, Stanford was accused of assaulting the victim from Aug. 2018 to July 2019. It states the victim was not able to give consent because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.
Stanford was indicted on 12 new charges in January 2020 involving an elderly victim, according to court documents, from 2011 to 2016.
Stanford worked as a support provider for Community Supports Incorporated in Lockland. The agency provides services to people with developmental disabilities
The company confirmed in 2019 that Stanford was no longer an employee of Community Supports, Inc.
