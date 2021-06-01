ICON Music Center announces first concert

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center announced its concert to kick off the first year in the new music venue.
The music center announced the Foo Fighters will be performing at the venue in eight weeks on July 28.
Tickets for the Foo Fighters concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Officials at ICON say it’s truly built for the fan experience.
The outdoor venue is near Smale Riverfront Park.
The new indoor facility has special lounges and one of the many perks, the bars and other refreshment areas are positioned so you never have to miss a beat.
“So the concession stands are within the entertainment space so if you want to get a drink you don’t have to miss your favorite song, and right now we are standing on the outdoor patio of the city video lounge which is one of our VIP lounges that you can upgrade to when you buy your ticket on TicketMaster,” said Director of Media Relations for ICON Rosemarie Moehring.
