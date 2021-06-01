Joey Votto to begin rehab assignment Tuesday at AAA Louisville

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Source: Aaron Doster)
By Jared Goffinet | June 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 2:56 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday at AAA Louisville.

Votto has been recovering from a fractured left thumb.

He was hit in the hand by a pitch in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox on May 5.

Reds Manager David Bell said at the time Votto would be out for several weeks.

The Reds have a 10-13 record since Votto’s injury.

The Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

