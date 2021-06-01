Lawsuit: Former inmate alleges ‘violent and racist’ attack at Butler County Jail, part of ‘systematic problem’ there

Further, the lawsuit alleges Butler County’s “failure to adopt adequate practices to ensure the safe use of force on Mr. Benty and others is appalling and conforms with a disturbing pattern and practice of civil rights violations. Mr. Benty’s counsel have received reports from eight other individuals who have shared that they were beaten by correctional officers in a similar matter while held at Butler County Jail, even though many of the individuals are afraid of facing retaliation for revealing what happened to them.