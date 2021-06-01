Kentucky to announce incentive program for vaccinations, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky will roll out an incentive program for people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday.
The move comes as 2.58 million Kentuckians, or 58 percent of the state’s population, are at least partially vaccinated.
Beshear has previously said he would consider incentive programs for vaccinations, going as far as saying he would be willing to copy Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery as several other states have done.
Ohio saw a bump in vaccinations following the announcement of the lottery. According to Ohio Department of Health data, the state saw a 77 percent increase, or 68,667 more shots, in its weekly vaccination average compared with pre-annnouncement.
The first winner of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing was a Tri-State resident. The second winner, out of a total of five, will be announced Wednesday.
Beshear did not say on Tuesday whether Kentucky would employ a lottery or some other form of incentive program.
The governor has relied on private businesses to create their own incentives, such as when Racing Louisville FC, a women’s soccer team, offered vaccines at a soccer match in late April.
The Kentucky lottery began offering free coupons for free lottery tickets to adults who get the vaccine in early May.
Meanwhile, Beshear’s statewide goal of 2.5 million vaccinations to drop all pandemic health orders, meant to incentivize vaccinations, proved more stick than carrot.
The health orders will be gone June 11.
