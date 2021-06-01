Man stops in Cincinnati during ride across America to raise Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorders awareness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A trek for a purpose brought Emmaus Holder’s cross-country ride through Cincinnati Tuesday.
The 19-year-old UNC-Chapel Hill student is riding his bike across America to raise awareness for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders.
Holder started in Topsail, North Carolina on May 20 and plans to arrive in Los Angeles by mid-July.
Holder rides about 100 miles a day and talks with families along the way.
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder affects the brain and body of people exposed to alcohol in the womb.
It affects about 5% of Americans and is about two and a half times more common than Autism, according to Holder.
In Ohio alone, the disorder impacts about 584,500 people.
The mission is personal for Holder, as he grew up with two adoptive brothers with the disorder.
Holder says he is passionate about getting rid of the stigma and starting conversations.
“It’s a very prevalent issue, and it’s very under-diagnosed,” said Holder. “There is a lot of stigma surrounding it because there is a lot of blame placed on the mother, but oftentimes they don’t even know they are pregnant for a long time.”
Holder carries food, water, a tent, spare clothes, a GPS, and more all on his bike. He says the best part so far has been the meaningful conversations he has had with people along the way.
He leaves for Indianapolis Wednesday and will travel 4,000 miles in total.
His trip will take him through backroads in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, and Arizona before finishing in Los Angeles.
Holder says he will likely fly back but may road trip with friends if he feels like it.
