Masks will be optional for fully-vaccinated guests at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will lift most mask-wearing requirements for fully-vaccinated guests and employees starting Wednesday.
The move is in accordance with changes to COVID restrictions by the CDC and local health officials.
Unvaccinated guests should continue to wear masks, zoo officials said.
Masks will only be required in some close human-animal contact areas.
“Pack a mask if you want to participate in giraffe feedings, pet a goat, or interact with the Galapagos tortoises,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “They will also be required for private animal encounters and behind-the-scenes tours. We are pursuing vaccinations for animals that participate in all of these programs and should be able to lift restrictions once they are protected.”
According to the zoo, to promote and facilitate vaccinations for guests, they will have Cincinnati Health Department’s Mobile Vaccination Unit on-site June 15.
The zoo is offering free admission to all who get vaccinated that day.
Zoo members will no longer need to make reservations starting Wednesday.
Non-members will still need to make reservations online.
The Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.
