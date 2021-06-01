6 in 10 Ohioans should keep wearing masks indoors after Wednesday, DeWine says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors past June 2, when the mask order will be lifted.
The governor’s statement reads:
“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than 5 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want.
“However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12.
“It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”
Tuesday’s data shows 5,310,588 Ohioans, or 45.43 percent of the state’s population, have gotten at least one vaccine dose.
At the same time, 4,664,238 Ohioans, or 39.9 percent of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated. That means most of the state’s population—six in 10 Ohioans—should continue wearing masks indoors, according to DeWine’s recommendation.
Most of Ohio’s health orders—the mask mandate, capacity limits and social distancing rules—will end Wednesday.
The orders that will remain relate to restrictions at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities as well as COVID-19 data-gathering.
Lifting the health orders will not prevent a business from imposing its own requirements if they wish.
