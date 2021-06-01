Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders end starting Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Most of Ohio’s health orders - mask mandate, capacity limits and social distancing rules - will end starting Wednesday.
Some orders will remain related to restrictions at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and COVID-19 data-gathering, Gov. Mike DeWine has said.
Lifting the health orders will not prevent a business from imposing its own requirements if they wish.
Ohio businesses and schools will be able to decide what rules to impose for the safety of their customers, employers and students.
Several local lawmakers including State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township, have told FOX19 NOW they were poised to act starting June 23 had governor not lifted the orders.
They passed Senate Bill 22 by supermajority over DeWine’s veto earlier this year.
Starting June 23, this allows lawmakers to override agency regulations during declared states of emergency.
