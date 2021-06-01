Ohio’s health orders lifted

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The balance of Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders are officially gone as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday evening he had asked Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud to sign an order rescinding many of the health orders, including the mask mandate, effective June 2.
Restrictions remain in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, and reporting requirements surrounding positive COVID-19 cases are still in place. But capacity limits, social distancing rules and the mask mandate are all over.
It’s been fourteen months since DeWine took the first statewide steps of the pandemic, declaring a state of emergency in the first week of March 2020. Over the next eight days, he would ban mass gatherings and close schools, bars, restaurants, recreation facilities, retail businesses and entertainment venues.
The shutdown lasted until early May, by which time the initial scare of localized case spikes had given way to a low-level plateau in states such as Ohio.
July’s case surge brought an end to 2020′s lolling pandemic summer. DeWine imposed county-specific mask mandates on July 9, and ODH followed suit with color-coded maps to indicate the severity of the virus’s spread in each county across the state.
DeWine finally relented to a statewide mask mandate on July 23. The county-specific recommendations would continue.
Then the fall surge hit, and those same color-coded maps defaulted to seas of red. (Hamilton County actually went purple on Jan. 14.)
With the governor’s county-specific approach apparently ill-suited to the moment, he reverted to statewide actions. Gatherings of 10 or more were out. The 10 p.m. curfew began.
That same curfew, originally intended to expire Dec. 9, lasted through the holiday surge, which brought the heaviest death toll of the pandemic. The curfew only went away Feb. 11 after Ohio met DeWine’s goal of statewide hospitalizations falling below 2,500 for seven consecutive days.
Around then, virus-related deaths in Ohio began to decline. Meanwhile, falling case numbers in nursing homes provided a glimpse of the potency of the vaccines.
Finally in March, after a winter surge that felt at times apocalyptic, COVID-19 definitively plateaued in Ohio. Looking forward to summer 2021, the focus then became how DeWine would land the pandemic plane he’d been flying for a year.
On March 4, the governor began to telegraph that descent with an incident rate threshold for lifting all health orders. Even then it appeared an unrealistic goal, one the state still has not met. But for a time it gave Ohioans an empirical diversion as patience with the health orders thinned.
DeWine’s consolidated health order of April 5 signaled an early willingness to return to normal despite the incident rate threshold, which grew more attenuated from its stated goal as the weeks of spring passed.
Then on May 12, DeWine dispensed with the threshold entirely in announcing the health orders would expire on June 2—that is, 395 days since he first took action in the pandemic.
The governor’s hand was forced in part by Senate Bill 22, which allows Ohio lawmakers to override agency regulations during declared states of emergency. The bill passed by a supermajority over DeWine’s veto in April. It would have gone into effect June 23.
Ohioans hungry for their pre-pandemic lives back might not mind the difference.
Said DeWine when he announced the health orders would be lifted, “It is time to end the health orders. It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we asked you to do. You’ve bravely fought the virus. Now, the cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon in this vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can now utilize.
“Each person now has access to a mighty weapon that they can use to get 100-percent protection, and it is now up to each Ohio citizen whether to use it or not. There comes a time when individual responsibility simply must take over.”
