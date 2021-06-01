Police investigate South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in South Fairmount early Tuesday.
It was reported in the 2500 block of Sarvis Court at 2:47 a.m.
One person was shot in the hip through the window into his home and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
ShotSpotter detected the shots, they said.
The system alerts police to shootings even if no one calls 911.
