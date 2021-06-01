AirCare responds to shooting in northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
It was reported in the 800 block of Ridgepoint Drive in Independence just before 8 a.m., according to emergency communication reports.
AirCare responded to fly a victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, reports state.
