1 seriously injured in northern OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are trying to track down two people they believe are responsible for a shooting in Over-the-Rhine.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near theC at Race and Green streets.
Police say there are two victims, possibly three. One person suffered serious injures. Another is expected to recover.
Police say a possible third victim showed up injured at Good Samaritan Hospital some time after the shooting. Investigators are trying to determine if that victim was shot in the same are around the same time.
The suspects’s descriptions as of Tuesday evening were a man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes with an assault rifle and a man wearing a dark hoodie, maroon pants, gray and blue shoes armed with a handgun.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati police at (513) 765-1212 or call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
