Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in I-275 hit-skip crash

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OHIO (FOX19) - A motorcyclist is dead in a hit-skip crash that shut down Interstate 275 in eastern Hamilton County overnight, sheriff’s officials say.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the right lanes on the eastbound side of the highway near Five Mile Road in Anderson Township.
An unidentified male was operating a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on I-275 at the same location directly behind the motorcycle, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Volkswagen Jetta and the motorcycle made contact causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release. “The unidentified operator of the Volkswagen Jetta then fled on foot from the crash scene. Resources were used to attempt to locate the Volkswagen driver but were not successful.”
The rider’s identity is being withheld pending notification to family members, sheriff’s officials say.
Anyone who witnessed this crash or may know the identity of the Volkswagen operator is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit: 513-825-1500.
The crash remains under investigation.
