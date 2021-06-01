CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Summerfair returns this week to support and promote artists and the arts in Greater Cincinnati.
“The rides have been taken out of Coney and we have a whole new area up there,” said Summerfair Executive Director Jayne Utter. “We are calling it Green Square. So, make sure to check that out. We will have some of our regulars up there and a lot of new people up there as well.”
Last year, they had to make some changes to the event due to COVID-19.
Some of the artists have not had an art fair in 14 months.
“I got an email from a guy last night, he said, ‘it is almost like my first day of kindergarten, I’ve got new shoes and lots of products,’” said Utter. “So, they are so excited about being here.”
Summerfair kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday.
You can purchase tickets online or with cash at the door.
“The one thing we are not going to be able to have this year is youth arts. But the kids can still come and enjoy the artwork, and we will have the acoustics stage set up by the food court,” said Utter. “There is going to be lots of food, lots of drink, and lots of art.”
