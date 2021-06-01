NKY officer who shot, killed armed suspect will not face charges, prosecutor says

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Independence police officer who shot and killed an armed suspect in June will not face any charges, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Sanders says the bodycam footage makes clear the officer was acting both in self-defense and in defense of other officers.

The shooting happened June 1 in a home on Ridgepoint Drive.

Independence and Kenton County officers responded around 7:40 a.m. on reports of an armed suspect burglarizing a vacant home.

They arrived to find the suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Thompson, still inside the home.

Sanders says the footage shows that Thompson cooperated with officers at first by putting his hands up.

An 11-year veteran of the Independence Police Department, Sgt. Michael Brock then went into the house by the garage door.

Brock told Thompson to keep his hands up, but Thompson did not.

“He changes his mind and becomes non-compliant,” Sanders said.

Sanders says Thompson drew a handgun and pointed it at Brock, upon which Brock fired at Thompson.

“He will do what he has to do to protect himself and his fellow officers,” Sanders said.

Kentucky State Police found evidence Thompson did fire his gun at some point but they don’t know when and it is not visible in the footage. Sanders says they believe the bullet might have gone into the ceiling.

Officers used chest compressions and other life-saving methods, Sanders says, but Thompson died at the scene.

“I don’t think any officer is enthusiastic about having to use deadly force,” Sanders said. “It’s never anything anybody sets out for work that day, intending to kill a suspect.”

Brock was placed on administrative leave after the shooting but now he is back to work.

