Armed suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An armed man is dead following Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting in Independence, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders confirms.
Sanders says the suspect was seen burglarizing a vacant home in the 800 block of Ridgepoint Drive.
Independence and Kenton County officers responded around 7:40 a.m. and found the suspect inside the home.
An officer fired his gun after the suspect pulled out a weapon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police and firefighters tried to save the suspect’s life but were unsuccessful.
No officers were injured, according to Sanders.
The Independence Police Department requested that KSP investigate the officer-involved shooting.
