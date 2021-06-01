Wreath-making fundraiser will support Cincinnati’s law enforcement, youth

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An upcoming wreath-making fundraiser will support the Cincinnati Blue Line Foundation, which helps support police officers and youth events in Cincinnati youth.
The fundraiser is to help build on relationships with officers and the community.
Karen Gardner has been married to a police officer for 26 years.
She is organizing the fundraiser for the Cincinnati Blue Line Foundation this month.
Gardner says she has attended six police officers’ funerals in the time her husband has been an officer, including Sonny Kim, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.
“He [Officer Kim] worked directly with my husband, and I feel like he [my husband] dodged a bullet in a way,” explains Gardner. “Because he was supposed to work that day, and instead Sonny came in on his day off, and we all know the rest of the story.”
“I have friends and family that are law enforcement officers, grew up around them, grew up with them,” explains Joy Klinger. “I can’t thank them enough for the job that they do.”
Klinger is also helping organize the event. She says after Kim’s death, she started her own project to support the police.
“I wanted to do something to say thank you to our law enforcement officers,” Klinger continues, “To know that there are people out there that love them, that care, that respect them. So, I came up with a little project, it’s called Operation Police Officer Thank You Card.”
Klinger places handwritten thank you notes, a key chain, a card, and other information on officer’s cars when she sees them on the streets. She will also hand them to officers if possible.
“I think it’s really great that these two ladies put the time in to donate to organizations like ours,” says Cincinnati Blue Line Foundation Vice President Rob Ludwig. “We back officers, but we also back the community and the youth services that the Cincinnati Police Department provides to our community.”
Each person attending the fundraiser will make a wreath through coaching from a professional.
The designs can be a thin blue line, red line, patriotic, or sports teams themed. In addition to wreath making, there will be raffles and split the pot.
The funds pay for a summer camp, a trip to Kings Island, and to buy Christmas gifts or school supplies for kids in need.
The event is on June 13 from 2 p.m. till 5 p.m. at the FOP Hall at 1900 Central Parkway.
You must sign up for the fundraiser by June 5th.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.