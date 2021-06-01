21-year-old arrested in fatal Avondale shooting

Police presence on Glenwood Avenue in Avondale on May 5. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | June 1, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 9:05 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police on Tuesday night announced an arrest in a fatal Avondale shooting that took place in early May.

Police found Quentin Jolly, 33, shot near the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 9 p.m. on May 5.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took Jolly to the hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Keith Williams, 21, on a murder charge in connection with Jolly’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.

Keith Williams
Keith Williams (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

