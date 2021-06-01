21-year-old arrested in fatal Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police on Tuesday night announced an arrest in a fatal Avondale shooting that took place in early May.
Police found Quentin Jolly, 33, shot near the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 9 p.m. on May 5.
The Cincinnati Fire Department took Jolly to the hospital, where he died.
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Keith Williams, 21, on a murder charge in connection with Jolly’s death.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
