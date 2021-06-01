Your odds of winning Ohio’s Vax-a-Million this week just got a little worse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced five people would win a million dollars, he said he did it to create some excitement to get more people vaccinated.
It’s working.
Before the lottery announcement, Ohio was vaccinating between 5,000-18,000 people a day.
Since the announcement, has been vaccinating between 24,000-30,000 a day, with a fall off over the holiday weekend.
What that means is your odds of winning one of the remaining four drawings is getting a little worse.
In week one, 2,758,470 Ohioans had at least one shot and registered on the Vax-a-Million website in an attempt to win.
This week, there were 3,225,789 adults eligible for Monday’s drawing, with the winner to be announced Wednesday.
For those who are 12 to 17-years-old, 104,386 registered to win the full-ride scholarship to any Ohio college.
This week the number jumped to 132,903 entries.
Keep in mind not everyone who’s eligible has registered and opted-in to the drawing, so not all of the new entries can be equated to new vaccinations.
All total, 5.3 million Ohioans have received at least their first shot, which means some 2 million have not registered.
