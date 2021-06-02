Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies are on scene at a mass shooting at a “celebration of life” party...
DeWine: 2 in custody after mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6
Jonathan Carlyle, Ohio's second Vax-a-Million winner
‘I’m still dreaming:’ Toledo man is Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million winner
Jordan Brown
Update: Police ID Avondale homicide victim
Store clerk shot during aggravated robbery at BP
BP employee shot during aggravated robbery late Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticks on eviction moratorium
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated over political fundraising activity at his...
Justice Department probing postmaster general over fundraising
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticking on eviction moratorium
Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger launches $5M, year supply of groceries giveaway for vaccinated customers, employees