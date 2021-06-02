Blue Ash officer awarded for stopping wrong-way driver on 71

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Blue Ash Police Sgt. Mike Jackson has been awarded for his courageous action to stop a wrong-way driver on I-71.
Officers were advised of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-71 around 9:15 a.m. on May 31.
The vehicle had already caused a crash and narrowly missed causing several others, police said.
Sgt. Jackson responded to the area and entered I-71 northbound.
“Sgt. Jackson put his personal safety aside to stop the offender by operating his cruiser in the high-speed lane and directly into the path of the wrong-way driver,” Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel said in a news release. “Sgt. Jackson’s actions quite possibly saved the life of the violator, as well as other motorists on the highway.”
Sgt. Jackson was able to safely get the vehicle stopped.
Kelsey Peterson, 25, was subsequently arrested for OVI.
During her court appearance, bond was set at 10 percent of $1,000. She was released on her own recognizance following the hearing.
Due to his heroic actions, Sgt. Jackson has been awarded the Meritorious Police Service Commendation for Courage, which recognizes an act of bravery intelligently performed involving personal risk to life or for another life-saving act.
