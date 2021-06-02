BP employee shot during aggravated robbery late Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a BP gas station employee during an aggravated robbery Tuesday on Hopple Street.
According to police, the 23-year-old cashier was working when a suspect came inside around 11:30 p.m. attempting to steal a $9 bottle of wine.
That is when things took a turn for the worst.
“As the cashier confronted him about it, he [suspect] goes back and puts the bottle of wine back, and on his way out he was aggravated or mad or whatever you wanna call it, and he literally just shot the employee,” said Hopple Street BP Owner Moe Rizek.
The cashier was shot in the leg but managed to drive himself to UC Hospital.
The 23-year-old was released from the hospital Wednesday and is now recovering.
Rizek says what happened Tuesday should never happen at a business.
“All these guns on the streets and all these kids, it’s just insane,” Rizek explained. “There’s no words to describe this. This should not happen in any business. There’s kids, people walking in, it’s a busy area. But it’s unfortunate. But unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s continuously easy for people to get these guns.”
If you have any information, please notify Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
