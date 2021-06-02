Chase, Ossai sign rookie deals with Bengals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Joseph Ossai signed their rookie contracts Wednesday with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chase, the No. 5 overall pick, and Ossai, a third-rounder, were the last of the Bengals’ 2021 picks to sign deals.
The Bengals have signed all 10 of their draft picks now.
The Bengals are currently in the second week of OTAs.
