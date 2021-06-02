Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston.

A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson.

They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation.

Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true.

The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her.

Police had been searching for Samuel, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies are on scene at a mass shooting at a “celebration of life” party...
DeWine: 2 in custody after mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6
Jonathan Carlyle, Ohio's second Vax-a-Million winner
‘I’m still dreaming:’ Toledo man is Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million winner
Jordan Brown
Update: Police ID Avondale homicide victim
Store clerk shot during aggravated robbery at BP
BP employee shot during aggravated robbery late Tuesday

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon 2 spacecraft lifts off on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space...
Cargo launched to space station
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticks on eviction moratorium
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated over political fundraising activity at his...
Justice Department probing postmaster general over fundraising
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticking on eviction moratorium