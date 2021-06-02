DeWine: 2 in custody after mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine says two people are in custody related to a mass shooting that wounded six people at a “celebration of life” party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday.
City officials in Springfield, which is about 25 miles northeast of Dayton, are expected to announce new details during a 1:30 p.m. news conference.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to Springfield Police Lt. Randall Ballentine.
Dispatchers received a shots fired call. As officers responded, dispatchers received additional 911 calls that multiple people were shot, he said.
One victim was airlifted via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to Ballentine.
Five others were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Their names, ages and conditions were not released.
According to preliminary information officers received at the scene, Ballentine said all six victims were shot by a single gunman who wore a mask covering his face, fled the scene and remains at large.
Police could not immediately provide a more detailed description of the suspect or motive.
The shooting occurred in a former barbershop or beauty salon that shut down years ago and is now rented out for private parties and events, Ballentine said.
He said the party was a “celebration of life” of someone who died several years ago. He did not have the person’s name or cause of death.
The FBI defines a mass shooting as an incident in which there are at least four shooting victims who are wounded or killed.
Springfield police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Ballentine said.
