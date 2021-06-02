First Alert: Soggy day ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain that could be heavy at times and thunderstorms will soak the Tri-State over the next two days.
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the possibility of heavy rain and an isolated severe thunderstorm cell.
The high temperature will reach 70 degrees, which means we will spend most of the day in the 60s.
Be sure to grab an umbrella if you head out to Great American Ball Park for the Reds game at 12:35 p.m.
More showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast Thursday.
The sky is expected to clear early Friday with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.
The high will be around 82 degrees.
Humid conditions will return this weekend with more sun Saturday and Sunday.
Thermometers will push into the mid-to-upper 80s.
Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
Showers and thundershowers could return by Tuesday.
