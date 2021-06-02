French restaurant taking place of former Tiffany’s downtown

“We are delighted to bring Royce to Cincinnati” Terry Raley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Amaranth Hospitality Group, said in a news release. “When we began looking for expansion cities, there just wasn’t another place that galvanized that feeling of belonging for us. Throughout early discussions with 3CDC, it was evident that Royce was synonymous with the vision not only for The Foundry, but specifically for this special corner in the heart of the city. Royce will bring the energy and thoughtfulness that it certainly deserves.”