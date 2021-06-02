French restaurant taking place of former Tiffany’s downtown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The former Tiffany’s downtown has a new tenant.
Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) is collaborating with Nashville-based restauranteur Terry Raley to bring his new French-leaning brasserie concept, Royce, to the corner of Fifth and Vine streets.
“We are delighted to bring Royce to Cincinnati” Terry Raley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Amaranth Hospitality Group, said in a news release. “When we began looking for expansion cities, there just wasn’t another place that galvanized that feeling of belonging for us. Throughout early discussions with 3CDC, it was evident that Royce was synonymous with the vision not only for The Foundry, but specifically for this special corner in the heart of the city. Royce will bring the energy and thoughtfulness that it certainly deserves.”
This is the first lease 3CDC has signed for one of the street-level commercial spaces in the Foundry building, formerly known as Fountain Place, which will be a mixed-use development featuring 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 35,000 square feet of street-level retail space and a 164-space underground garage.
According to 3CDC, Royce will feature a raw bar on the Vine Street side and the Fifth Street side will feature an open kitchen and dining room.
Construction is expected to begin in July 2021, with Royce slated to open in late 2021.
