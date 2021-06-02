Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Graduation surprise: University erases student debt for graduating class

By Ronnell Hunt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, OH (WHIO) - Some students outside Dayton, Ohio got more than their degrees on Graduation Day. That’s when their school announced it’s erasing what they owe – sending them out debt-free.

After semesters of struggle through the pandemic, the gift was a surprise from the Wilberforce University President.

“Because you have shown you are capable of doing work under difficult circumstances because you represent the best of your generation, we wish to give you a fresh start. So, therefore the Wilberforce University Board of Trustees have authorized me to forgive any debt,” said Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard.

Wilberforce cleared more than $375,000 of debt from the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes. Some students danced and others cried after hearing the news.

“That being cleared was very heartwarming because now we can actually, like, clear our minds and actually focus,” said student Tyler Thompson.

Tyler and his twin sister, Taylor Thompson, were among the 166 students who will take the next step in their lives with a new sense of financial freedom.

Tyler plans to join the Police Academy and Taylor wants to get her real estate license and start her own business.

“It makes me want to do more, actually. Now that I don’t have to worry about it,” Taylor said.

The school used various scholarships, including the United Negro College Fund Incorporated, Jack and Jill Incorporated, and other funding sources to cover the cost.

“Your accounts have been cleared, and you don’t owe Wilberforce anything,” Pinkard announced.

A celebratory moment to cap off their degrees.

“One thing I can say is, keep going, keep pushing and keep growing. You know, the bumps may come on the road, but we’ll get over those,” Tyler said.

Copyright 2021 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies are on scene at a mass shooting at a “celebration of life” party...
DeWine: 2 in custody after mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6
Jonathan Carlyle, Ohio's second Vax-a-Million winner
‘I’m still dreaming:’ Toledo man is Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million winner
Jordan Brown
Update: Police ID Avondale homicide victim
Store clerk shot during aggravated robbery at BP
BP employee shot during aggravated robbery late Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticks on eviction moratorium
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated over political fundraising activity at his...
Justice Department probing postmaster general over fundraising
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticking on eviction moratorium
Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger launches $5M, year supply of groceries giveaway for vaccinated customers, employees