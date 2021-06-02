Here’s why you might hear gunshots in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are in downtown Cincinnati or at Great American Ball Park Wednesday celebrating Reds “Re-Opening Day” and hear gunfire, it might just be a drill.
Cincinnati police announced on Twitter Wednesday morning they will conduct “live fire testing” of their ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in two areas of the Central Business District.
That area consists of downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio Riverfront, where The Banks and and stadium are located.
Cincinnati police say ShotSpotter helps them proactively fight crime by automatically notifying officers of gunfire and the address.
Wednesday is considered a “half-day holiday” in Cincinnati for Reds “Re-Reopening Day.”
Reds games at Great American Ball Park can return to full capacity crowds. Most of Ohio’s remaining COVID-19 health orders ended overnight.
Cincinnati and Hamilton County leaders and chamber of commerce officials have encouraged the public to come to the Reds game and visit the DORA District at the Banks.
