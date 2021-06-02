Here’s why you’ll hear gunshots in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they plan to conduct “live fire testing” of their ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in two areas of the Central Business District late Wednesday afternoon and night.
That area consists of downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio Riverfront, where The Banks and Great American Ball Park are located.
Cincinnati police say ShotSpotter helps them proactively fight crime by automatically notifying officers of gunfire and the address.
Wednesday was considered a “half-day holiday” in Cincinnati for Reds “Re-Reopening Day,” however, the game was postponed until Monday, June 28 due to weather.
Cincinnati police said on Twitter testing will not occur at that time.
