More victims of man’s child porn crimes possibly out there, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man arrested on child porn charges might have more victims of his crimes, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kijion McClure, 25, was arrested Wednesday for pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation started when tips about McClure’s internet activity were given to the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations Sections (RECI).
Members of RECI think there could be additional victims of McClure’s activities, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RECI at 513-946-8338.
McClure is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
