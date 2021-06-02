New technology created to reunite missing pets with their owners

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State entrepreneur created an item to help pet owners find their beloved animals fast.
Many pet owners have heard of microchipping dogs to help track them if they get lost.
ZuluTails is a more user-friendly alternative and can be accessed more quickly.
ZuluTails has been developed over the past year by people with cybersecurity in mind.
Your pet wears a collar with the website ZuluTails.com written on it and a unique code.
If your pet is located, someone simply enters that code on the website and will display information like breed, color, type of pet, and demeanor.
“People tend to be pretty safe and secure with their personal information, but when a pet is lost, all of that is thrown to the wind,” explains ZuluTails Co-Founder Patrick Sledz. “They put pictures of their family, their phone number all they want is their pet back.”
When you access the website, you can either become a member and register your pet, or you click found a pet.
Then you enter that code, your name, and your email. None of the information gets shared, but it helps the owner contact you.
After that, the owner will immediately get a text and email with the information that their pet has been found and where to meet.
ZuluTails works will all pets except exotic animals.
There is a yearly fee to cover the cost of the database, but a portion of that money goes to pet charities.
