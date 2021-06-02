Ohio schools receive $787M in aid from COVID relief bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio schools will receive $787.3 million in aid with Gov. Mike DeWine signing the COVID-19 relief bill (HB 170) on Wednesday.
More than $630 million will go to the state’s public schools, while $154 million goes to private education.
HB 170 also benefits the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard.
The ODH will receive $173 million for its COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.
$7 million will go to the National Guard to support their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.