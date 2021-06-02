Play ball! It’s ‘Re-Opening Day’ in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds games at Great American Ball Park can return to full capacity crowds Wednesday just in time for Re-Opening Day in Cincinnati.
Most of Ohio’s remaining COVID-19 health orders ended overnight, including the statewide mask mandate, capacity limits indoors and outdoors and social distancing requirements.
Tickets to Reds games will remain digital, and backpack rules will remain in effect at the ball park.
The Reds are offering $5 tickets for Wednesday’s 12:35 p.m. game against the Phillies.
Now, the only obstacle may be the weather.
Showers that could be heavy at times and maybe a thunderstorm are expected.
Light rain is falling now as the morning commute gets underway.
Wednesday is considered a “half-day holiday” in Cincinnati with everyone encouraged to come to the Reds game and visit the DORA District at the Banks, city and county leaders say.
Cincinnati Bell is giving its employees a half-day and urging them to come Downtown to attend the game or to support small businesses.
The light fins at FC Cincinnat’s TQL Stadium will be illuminated in red Wednesday to celebrate Re-Opening Day.
In addition, leaders announced:
- The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber, and Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau are offering a special discount on Reds tickets to their members
- Fountain Square will be a party thanks to 3CDC, who will program the square with bars and will stream the game live on the big screen atop the Foundry Building on Fountain Square
- The Convention Center, Tyler Davidson Fountain, Fifth Third Bank Building, and other buildings throughout the City will be illuminated in red Wednesday to support the Reds
- Thanks to Bally Sports Ohio, the Reds are giving fans a special $5 ticket offer for Re-Opening Day. Fans can buy $5 View Level tickets now through Monday night. Tickets can be purchased at //reds.com/Bally.
- The DORA District at the Banks will open at 11 a.m. and bars and restaurants will be staffed to accommodate fans and revelers! Bars and restaurants throughout downtown will be encouraged to be open with “Re-Opening Day” specials and activities.
- Everyone in the region is encouraged to wear red Wednesday to support Re-Opening Day.
“No city does Opening Day like Cincinnati! Now that the orders are lifted and summer is almost here, we deserve a Re-Opening Day,” said Jill Meyer, President and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “We urge everyone to go to the Reds game on June 2, come downtown and celebrate the future, and honor what we have been through together as a community.”
