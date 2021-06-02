Police close case of Evanston hit-skip that put boy, 13, in lasting coma

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they have no more leads to follow in the case of a 13-year-old boy hit by a car that fled the scene in Evanston last year. Now, they say, the case is closed.
But Jamarion Washington’s family wants it reopened. To that end, they’re hoping someone will come forward with information for Jamarion’s sake.
“It’s just really ridiculous and it’s scary,” Jamarion’s mother, Jamella Long said on Wednesday. “I am very upset and frustrated right now.”
Jamarion was hit on Nov. 11, 2020 as he was crossing Gilpin Avenue in Evanston. The driver didn’t stop.
Police say they looked into more than 20 leads; none panned out. Nor does any video of the crash exist, they say.
Jamarion turned 13 years old on March 4. He remains in a coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
In March, Long described the slew of tests and procedures performed on her son—brain exams, skin grafts and the myriad initial surgeries to address his broken bones and head injury. “Everything you can think of, he has it right now,” she said at the time.
“It has been terrible. I would never wish this on anybody. I would never [have] thought I would be going through this, never in a million years.”
Months later, Long is at her wit’s end, and word of the case’s closure hasn’t help.
“I was very upset. I have been upset,” she said on Wednesday. “I have been working hard to try and figure this out.”
Police have said they will reopen the investigation if they get a tip in the case. Long knows that becomes increasingly unlikely with each passing day, and even as she holds out hope for justice, she admits being worn down by it all.
“Hopefully somebody knows something, but it has been so long, I am just over it at this point,” she said. “I am totally over it.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.
