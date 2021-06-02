Police investigating homicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a confirmed homicide in Avondale.
The scene is in the 3600 block of Vine Street.
Reports of the shooting surfaced around 9 p.m.
Officers at the scene confirmed around 9:20 p.m. one person had been shot.
It’s unclear at this point whether there are other victims. Police have provided no word on suspects.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
