Police: 6 shot at Ohio party, gunman at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who remains at large, police and state patrol officials said.
It was reported as shots fired in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street at 1:48 a.m., said Springfield Police Lt. Randall Valentine.
As police were responding, dispatchers received additional 911 calls that multiple people were shot, he said.
One victim was airlifted via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to Valentine.
Five others were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Their names, ages and conditions were not immediately available.
The suspect was armed with a gun, wore a mask covering his face and remains at large, Valentine said. He could not provide a more detailed description of the gunman or say what led up to the violence.
He also was not sure how many shots were fired, or what type of weapon was used.
The FBI defines a mass shooting as an incident in which there are at least four shooting victims who are wounded or killed.
Springfield police are investigating with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).
All three agencies remain on scene right now.
The city of Springfield is located in Clark County, about 25 miles northeast of Dayton and about 45 miles west of Columbus.
The shooting occurred in a former barbershop or beauty salon that shut down years ago and is now rented out for private events or parties, Valentine said.
