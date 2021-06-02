Sheriff: Deputy shoots armed suspect who failed to comply with orders to drop weapon

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County deputy sheriff shot a suspect armed with a knife who kept approaching despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, sheriff’s officials said overnight.
The suspect was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare late Tuesday and is listed in stable condition, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
No deputies were hurt.
A resident called 911 call to report a domestic dispute between two brothers, including one armed with a knife, in the 2700 block of Ohio 132 in Ohio Township just before 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials say.
The 911 caller also said the man armed with the knife fled on foot.
Deputies who responded to the area spotted a man similar to the description provide by the 911 caller.
A deputy told a dispatcher at 10:39 p.m. he was out with the male suspect at the entrance to Richmond Estates mobile home park, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy exited his patrol vehicle and issued verbal commands to the suspect, but the man continued to approach the deputy while holding a knife, sheriff’s officials say.
“The suspect failed to comply with repeated verbal commands, prompting the deputy to discharge his weapon, striking the suspect,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Pierce Township EMS arrived at 10:51 p.m., provided medical care to the suspect, and requested assistance from AirCare.
The medical helicopter landed at 11:07 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare at 11:45 p.m.
Medical staff at the hospital reported that the male suspect was in stable condition shortly after, sheriff’s officials say.
The sheriff’s office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to investigate since the critical incident involves a deputy.
