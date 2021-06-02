Today is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm cell to develop. Highs are headed for the mid to upper 60s. As a strong system tracks across the Tri-State, we will continue to see rain, some of it heavy, and thunderstorms through today and Thursday. Conditions remain warm and humid as tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico moves through.
Thursday will be rainy, but the showers won’t be quite intense. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.
The sky will finally begin to clear late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Expect a sunny finish to the work week and a dry weekend forecast at this point. The next rain is expected Tuesday evening June 8th through Thursday evening June 10th.
Weekend afternoons will be typically humid but not oppressive. Starting on Monday the muggy conditions return making each afternoon next week feel sultry.
Along with next week’s high humidity, we’ll have a good chance for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.
