Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A strong system will head our way from the Gulf of Mexico coast dragging humid tropical air with it, and bring rain, some of it heavy and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of the possibility of heavy rain and an isolated severe thunderstorm cell.
The sky will clear early Friday and the weekend looks good at this point. The next rain is expected Tuesday evening June 8th through Thursday evening June 10th.
Weekend afternoons will be typically humid but not oppressive. Starting Monday the “muggies” are back and each afternoon next week looks to be sultry.
With next week’s high humidity will come afternoon, pop-up thunderstorms.
